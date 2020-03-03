EARLY — A 10-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 13 in connection with the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl on a school bus, police said.

According to an email from the Early Police Department: On Feb. 6 the Early Police Department received a report from the mother of a 9-year-old child victim regarding a sexual assault that occurred on an Early ISD school bus. Once the investigation

began the victim was examined by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

Evidence was collected from the victim and submitted to the Department of Public Safety crime lab.

The 10-year-old suspect was later interviewed and DNA evidence was also collected to be sent to the lab.

The alleged assault occurred on a school bus at the end of the school day in the parking lot. The bus driver had stepped off the bus to assist another child to get on the bus. No charges are pending against the bus driver.

A directive to apprehend was issued through the juvenile probation office.

At no time was there any threat to the other children or the public. The Early Police Department worked directly with Early Independent School District and the parents of the victim and the suspect.

The case is still pending lab results and prosecution by the County Attorney’s Office.

In an unrelated matter involving juveniles, two juveniles were arrested last month in connection with an arson fire that burned a vacant house near Zephyr, sheriff's officials said. The fire occurred Feb. 21 on County Road 275. The house was being remodeled, sheriff's officials said.