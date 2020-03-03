8 p.m. update: If you’re waiting at the polls, be on the lookout for rain and thunderstorms tonight continuing into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service reports a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., and showers will continue into Wednesday before noon.

There will be about a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall, forecasters said.

The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds with a low chance of an isolated tornado, the weather service said.

Flash flooding is also possible through Central Texas with potential heavy rainfall across the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country, forecasters said.

The main threat to the Austin area on Wednesday will be strong, gusty winds.

A half to three quarters of an inch of heavy rain and storms will be possible during the Wednesday morning commute.

The high temperature Tuesday was near 78 degrees, forecasters said. Nighttime temperatures will drop to a low of around 62 degrees.

Here’s the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: High near 69 with an 80% chance of rain. East winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become northwest in the morning and could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 7 p.m., and a low around 48. North-northwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 73. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 77.