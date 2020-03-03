EARLY — An Early woman who was involved in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning while driving four children to school has died.

Funeral arrangements for Angela Coleman New, 34, are pending with Heartland Funeral Home in Early.

New was driving her children — ages 5, 11, 13 and 15 — to school in Zephyr on U.S. Highway 183 South when she swerved to avoid a rear-end collision, the Department of Public Safety said.

New’s Chevrolet Tahoe went through the guardrail, traveled down an embankment and rolled several times, the DPS said.

The accident occurred at 7:29 a.m. just south of the railroad trestle.

New, who was ejected, was flown by helicopter to Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, where she died.

Her four children were transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center.