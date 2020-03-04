The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) has named Ann Fowler of Coggin Intermediate, Region 15 Assistant Principal of the Year. The annual award recognizes assistant principals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership.

"From classroom teacher to graduate of our Aspiring Administrators Academy, to successful campus leader, it has been an honor to have Ms. Fowler working with our students," said Brownwood ISD Superintendent, Dr. Joe Young. "She is a wonderful educator and greatly deserving of this honor."

According to a TEPSA press release, Fowler is one of twenty administrators across the state that have been honored with the peer-based award that recognizes assistant principals for their commitment to student learning as evidenced by exceptional school leadership. In addition, one of the region principals will be selected as the 2020 National Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas.

Supported by Horace-Mann, the national award recognizes leaders who are committed to excellence through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students; have firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations; show strong educational leadership by setting high expectations for school staff and students; and exhibit exceptional leadership in a particular school program.

Honorees will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Reception Wednesday, June 17, at the Austin Renaissance Hotel.

"We are honored to recognize these exceptional assistant principals for the work they do daily to ensure students on their campus are successful," said TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart.

TEPSA, whose hallmark is educational leaders learning with and from each other, has served Texas PK-8 school leaders since 1917. Member owned and member governed, TEPSA has more than 5,900 members who direct the activities of more than 3 million PreK-8 school children. Learn more at www.tepsa.org.