A former employee of the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex was indicted for alleged sex-related offenses in connection with his employment at the agency.

The February session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned an indictment for sexual performance of a child against Daniel Holmes, 35, and two indictments of three counts each for possession of child pornography, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Holmes was hired by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in November 2018 as a youth development coach and had been fired by the time of his August 2019 arrest, the agency said earlier.

In the sexual performance of a child indictment, Holmes is accused of inducing a female under 18 to “lewd exhibition” as depicted in a photo.

In the possession of child pornography photos, Holmes is accused of possessing videos and photos depicting a person under 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

Holmes remains in the Brown County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000.

District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office provided information about other indictments:

Dusty Skylar Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance

Nicholas Martinez, assault family violence — occlusion, continuous violence against the family

Emily Louise Clower, assault against emergency services personnel, evading arrest

Mario Alberto Perez, robbery

Johnny Wayne Sharp, injury to a child

John Mark Moore, possession of a controlled substance

Jason Trent Sproles, possession of a controlled substance

Kelsey Nolan Brown, evading arrest

Luis Alfonso Perez, injury to a child

Lonnie Dwayne Smith, DWI

Joshua Velasquez Estrada, burglary of a habitation (two indictments)

Tiffany Ann Peel, evading arrest

Casey Dauglas Simpson, possession of a controlled substance

DJ Lloyd Hickman, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Eric Eugene Dobbins, continuous violence against the family, injury to a child

Christopher A. Tijerina, assault family violence

David Odell Ferguson, arson, criminal mischief

Amy Beth Peel AKA Amy Bailey, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

David Ynostrosa-Gonzales, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Gerardo Mares, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Joshua Aguirre, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

John Michael Campbell Jr., stalking, deadly conduct

Jennifer Brinkman AKA Jennifer Campbell, evidence tampering

Mylia D. Cartwright, assault of a public servant

Madelyn Brooke Varnell, harassment of a public servant