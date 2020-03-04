Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and current political commentator who is running for chairman of the Republican Party in the state of Texas, spoke at the Lyric Theatre Wednesday night as a guest of the Brown County Republican Women's Club's “Night of Liberty and Freedom.”

Approximately 100 people were in attendance to hear West's message, and were allowed to ask questions to conclude the event.

“The most important message for the folks in Brownwood is to understand the criticality of the moment in Texas, which means if Texas is lost to the left, which has happened in the state of Virginia, then the United States is in trouble,” West said after the conclusion of the event. “There's something unique and very special about Texas and our rural communities have to stand up and make sure their voices are heard so we don't have these major urban population centers, those counties dictating the political atmosphere of Texas.”

West is a native of Atlanta, Georgia and served in the U.S. Army from 1982-2004. He also obtained a Bachelor's degree at the University of Tennessee, earned a Master's degree at Kansas State University, and was elected to Congress out of Florida's 22nd district where he served from 2011-13.

In July 2019, West announced his decision to run for the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Texas.

Regarding that decision, West said, “A lot of people asked why I didn't run for Congress or the Senate or something like that, but the fight for America is in Texas, it's not on Capitol Hill. If we lose this ideological battle here, it's lost for the United States of America. We must take our message of growth, opportunity, prosperity, restoring faith and family, individual responsibility, quality education, small business entrepreneurship, and service to the nation where it's needed the most, which his in our inner center communities like where I grew up in as a kid in Atlanta.”

A book signing followed as West autographed hardcover copies of his work entitled “Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death” after speaking to those in attendance.