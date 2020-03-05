Howard Payne University’s Sarah “Abi” Brown will present her senior art exhibition March 16-20 at the Dorothy and Wendell Mayes Art Gallery, in HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center. The public is invited to an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, March 16, 18 and 20, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, March 17 and 19.

Brown, an art education major from May, will graduate from HPU in May 2020. She expressed her excitement to share artwork created over the course of her college career that reflects her personal and academic development during her time at HPU.

“Seeing the culmination of the last four years of study, at one time in one room, anticipating their reception by the community as well as the year of change ahead, has been the most unique experience,” said Brown. “My time at HPU has been absolutely transformative and I'm eager to share that artistic and spiritual journey with my HPU family.”

Brown’s diverse artwork includes paintings, ceramics, weavings, photographs, drawings and more. The centerpiece of the exhibition is her Ekklesia series, a puzzle-like work consisting of separate pieces that fit together, each depicting people close to her in visually symbolic ways.

Julie Mize, adjunct faculty member in the Department of Art, noted the artistic vision that Brown displays in her artwork.

“I have taught Abi in several classes and have enjoyed seeing the approach she takes to all her artwork,” said Mize. “She sees beyond what is expected and her artworks – no matter what media – show a unique vision.”

HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center is located at 1308 Center Avenue in Brownwood. Admission to the exhibit is free of charge. For more information, please contact Julie Mize at jmize@hputx.edu.

Applications are being accepted for the fall 2020 semester at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.