Howard Payne University invites the public to the second installment in the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Tuesday, April 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s Mabee University Center.

Dr. Julie Welker, chair of the Department of Communication and professor of communication at HPU, will lead the presentation, titled “The Media Mix: Maximizing Small Business Presence in the New Media Market.”

“In an increasingly mediated world, businesses must understand the new media mix to posture themselves in the most competitive position,” said Dr. Welker. “This presentation will address the PESO (Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned) model of strategic communication and give small business owners practical strategies to manage their reputation, advertising and strategic messaging.”

Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, expressed his enthusiasm for the spring edition of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series following the success of the first event, held in the fall of 2019.

“Last fall, it was a great pleasure to host community leaders at our campus as part of the Lunch and Learn series,” said Dr. Hines. “I look forward to another excellent opportunity to strengthen the bond between HPU and our community as we enjoy a meal and learn together.”

Proceeds from the event will support student scholarships at HPU. Individual tickets are on sale now for $15 each. Table sponsorships are available for $300 per table and include tickets and VIP parking for eight guests, as well as recognition at the event, in the printed program and through related publicity.

Interested parties are encouraged to register soon, as venue capacity is limited. Attendees may also register online at www.hputx.edu/lunchandlearn. For information on acquiring a table sponsorship, contact Jacob Rohrer, assistant to the president for special projects, at jrohrer@hputx.edu or at 325-649-8010.

The event’s title sponsor is Wendlee Broadcasting. Current table sponsors are 3M Brownwood; Ann Jones Real Estate; Blevins Body Shop; Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce; Brownwood Regional Medical Center; Citizens National Bank; Kohler Co.; MCBank; TexasBank; Texas Goldstar Real Estate; Texas Clean; Painter & Johnson Financial; Porter Insurance; and Smith & Sharpe Insurance Agency.