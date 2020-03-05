Surprise! Katy Perry is expecting.

The pop superstar and "American Idol" judge revealed her growing baby bump in the final moments of the music video for her new single "Never Worn White," Perry's first song of 2020.

During the dreamy video, Perry donned an elegant white gown fit for a bride and wore a literal bouquet of flowers while singing a love song to fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer opened up about overcoming her apprehension to love and marriage in the ballad:

I've never worn white, no

But I really wanna try with you

Yeah, I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

'Cause you really wanna say "I do"

'Cause I do

Her angelic glow amplified when she cradled her stomach with both hands and sang, "See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)."

After the music video premiered, Perry confirmed on Instagram Live that she's indeed expecting a "jam packed summer" because she will be "giving birth…literally" to both a child and a new album. On Twitter, she added, "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore."

Perry, 35, pumped out five singles in 2019 – most recently "Harleys in Hawaii." – but hasn't released an album since 2017's disappointing "Witness." Critics and fans like her new releases, however. USA TODAY music critic Patrick Ryan said Perry's breakup anthem 'Never Really Over' was her best new song in years.

The pop star first sparked pregnancy rumors Wednesday morning after dropping a four-second-long preview clip for "Never Worn White" that included a shot of her rubbing her stomach.

KatyCats (Perry's loyal fanbase) were quick to react and, of course, excited when the singer finally let the cat out of the bag.

"We all katycats are uncles and aunts now Baby Perry is coming," one user tweeted, while another added: "This song and the video have been one of the most beautiful things I've seen in my life, thanks for sharing every important step in your life. I’m so happy for you."

Perry announced her engagement to longtime beau Bloom in February 2019.

This will mark Perry's second marriage: She was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012. Perry wore a dove grey wedding dress during her nuptials to Brand, so she has technically never worn white, as her new song says.