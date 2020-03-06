NARFE BROWNWOOD CHAPTER 274 MEETING MARCH 12

National Active and Retired Federal Employees association (NARFE) Brownwood Chapter 274, will hold their regular monthly meeting, at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Lemons' Bar-B-Q, restaurant, program to be announced. We meet every second Thursday. All Active and Retired Federal Employees are invited to attend. NARFE collects aluminum can pull tabs to donate to a Texas Ronald McDonald House (a different one each year) to help with lodging for families with children in Children's Hospitals. NARFE Chapter 274 also has a goal of contributing $1,000 annually to Alzheimers Research. For more information, call Troy Rodgers at 325-642-1053 or Ken Harris at 325-641-0254.

SALEM CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING MARCH 14

The Salem Cemetery Association meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at TexasBank in Bangs. For more information, call (325) 430-2438.

BROWNWOOD YOUTH BASEBALL REGISTRATION ENDS MARCH 19

Registration for Brownwood youth baseball is ongoing at brownwoodbaseball.com and will continue through March 19.

TXDOT MEETING PLANNED FOR MARCH 25 AT ADAMS STREET COMMUNITY CENTER

The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at the Adams Street Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to receive comments on the initial adoption of the proposed FY 2021-2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Brownwood District. This meeting will cover projects in Brownwood, Coleman, and McCulloch counties. Persons who have special communication or accommodation needs are encouraged to contact Chris Graf at (325) 643-0441. TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate these needs. Written comments may be submitted to the Texas Department of Transportation, Attention: Chris Graf, P.E., 2495 Highway 183 N, Brownwood, TX 76802, or by email at chris.graf@txdot.gov. A 30-day public comment period to submit written comments will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

PLAY GLOW N ROLL 5K, 2-MILE RUN MARCH 28

The Play Glow N Roll 5K and 2-mile runs will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 The Hideout Golf Club and Resort. All proceeds go toward East Elementery PE/Recess and The ARC of Brown County for the all accessible park. The cost is $10 for East Students (2 mile, not time), $20 for Walkers (2 mile, not time), $15 for East Students (5K timed), $20 for 17 and under (5K timed) and $25 for 18 and over (5K timed). To register in advance visit www.runraceday.com. Entries received by March 11 are guaranteed a T-shirt. Walk-up registration is from 6 to 6:45 p.m. the day of the event.

PECAN VALLEY KIWANIS CLUB LAWNMOWER RAFFLE APRIL 17

The Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club, in partnership with Hawk Hill Sales in Early, is holding a raffle for a Hustler by Raptor zero turn riding lawnmower. The drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 17. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds remain in Brown County. Call Don at 325-998-2058 for more details.

BRMC HOSTING SERIES OF FREE DIABETIC CLASSES

Brownwood Regional Medical Center offers a Series of Free Diabetic Classes for the management and prevention of Diabetes. It is a series of four classes, and each class focuses on important diabetic topics. The classes are held in the Classroom West Entrance 2nd Floor Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive. The next series begins March 2 from 11 a.m. to noon: What is Diabetes; March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon: Nutrition; March 16 from noon to 1 p.m.: Physical Therapy; and March 23 from 11 a.m. to noon: Foot Care. Please RSVP 325-649-3313 The series are held on Mondays during the second, second, third and fourth week of the month of March, May, July, September and November.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.