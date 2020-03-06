During a special called meeting Friday of the Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees, Dr. Josh Martin was named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent. Texas law requires school districts to release the names of lone finalists 21 days before the meeting in which the board will take a final vote on employment. Martin will be replacing Tony Truelove, who announced his retirement last October.

Martin is currently the chief academic officer for Farmersville ISD. Martin has also served as the district’s Director of Special Programs and Assessment and principal of Farmersville Junior High.

Martin earned his Bachelor of Science in 2002 from the University of North Texas, a Master of Education from UNT in 2008 and a Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University in 2011.

Martin said he was honored for the opportunity to lead Bangs ISD.

“I am extremely excited to accept this position and look forward to bringing my family to Bangs and begin working within this great community and with the hard working teachers and staff of Bangs ISD.”

Board president Eric Lykins said the superintendent search was a lengthy process. “We began searching last fall,” Lykins said. “The board worked hard to develop our vision for the new superintendent to lead Bangs ISD into a new decade.”

Lykins also discussed gratitude for the board of trustees. “I want to compliment and thank my fellow board members for countless hours of work, long weekends and lots of prayer to guide us through this process. We entered 2020 with a clear vision and direction for our prospective superintendent. Dr. Martin’s enthusiasm, excitement and passion for education is captivating. We believe he and his family will be a true asset and blessing to the entire Bangs community. It’s a great day to be a Dragon.”

Martin's tentative start date is May 1.