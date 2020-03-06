Starting Monday, March 9, Mitch Moore will move from serving as the principal of Brownwood High School (BHS) to working under his new title as the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance for Brownwood ISD (BISD).

Mr. Moore is no stranger to Brownwood. He is an alumnus, having graduated from BHS before moving on to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Abilene Christian University in 1990. He holds a Master of Education degree in Administration from Tarleton State University, where he graduated in 2002.

After spending five years working as an accountant in private industry, Mr. Moore moved to Brownwood in 1995 to work in education as a math teacher and coach. He has 25 years of experience as an educator and six years of experience as a principal.

Mr. Moore has been married to his wife, Julie, for 30 years, and they have three grown children. His two daughters are married and are both elementary teachers, and his son is attending Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Mr. Moore is also expecting his first granddaughter in the coming weeks.

“Mr. Moore is a strong leader who will excel in this new opportunity,” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “His past experience in Brownwood, along with his accounting background, makes him a perfect fit. Brownwood ISD is a big winner in this move.”