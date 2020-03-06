Linda Trujillo didn’t hesitate when asked if her decision to enroll last semester in the Christian Women’s Job Corps in Brownwood was a good one.

“It was a amazing,” Trujillo said. “It was the best thing I could’ve ever done.”

Trujillo enrolled to gain computer skills after being laid off from her job of 30 years at Kohler. This semester, Trujillo is working at the Christian Women’s Job Corps (CWJC) as an intern.

The CWJC — which offers a curriculum of job skills and life skills taught by local professionals who volunteer their time for 12-week semesters — is preparing for its third annual dinner fundraiser, which will feature a live dessert auction.The dinner, which raised $16,000 last year, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church Connection Center.

The dessert auction portion of the evening begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets, which are $25 a person, can be purchased at the CWJC office at 2410 Coggin.

A former CWJC student, Melissa Meercatz, will speak at the event.

CWJC Executive Director Casey Moore said Meercatz had enrolled to improve her social skills. “I think she had just had a lot of life hangups that kind of brought her here,” Moore said.

CWJC, which has 14 women this semester, is provided at no cost to the students. “Everything’s free, down to the pencils,” Moore said. “They get lunch provided every day. If they have children, daycare is provided for them.”

Funding comes through churches, donations and grants, Moore said.

Students are in class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. four days a week. Each day starts off with a Bible study and includes classes in topics including computers, resume writing, money management, bookkeeping, English, math, parenting and cooking and nutrition, Moore said.

Moore, who has been the executive director there since 2016, previously worked as a ministry assistant at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church.

She came to work at CWJC after believing “this was my next step with God, my next journey,” Moore said. “I love it. I love helping them, helping mentor and helping guide them through their next step in life.”

Trujillo said she learned about the CWJC through the Texas Workforce Commission. She said she’d never needed computer skills while working at Kohler so she decided to enroll in the CWJC.

“The teachers, mentors, the organizations that provide our lunches, they’re just an amazing group of people that come and serve and dedicate their time,” Trujillo said. “You learn a lot. It seems like a short amount of time, but it’s well worth it.”

Trujillo said she made awesome friends and “100 percent” recommends CWJC.