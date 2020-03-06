Earth Day 2020 is coming soon, and Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is organizing a celebration in Brownwood. The event is scheduled for Wed. April 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center, 600 E. Depot St. “We are looking forward to perfect spring weather for an outdoor event, but we also have the Depot building reserved, just in case we have to be indoors,” according to Cary Perrin, KBB Program Coordinator. “We’ve had a lot of interest already, but we’re still inviting anyone who wants to participate to get involved. We’re planning for table displays, live demonstrations and vendors, and we’ll have a free concert by local band Zak & Nem to close out the afternoon.”

Featured agencies and organizations already include the Texas Forest Service and Texas Dept. of Transportation, Brown Co. Water Improvement District, City of Brownwood, Brownwood Garden Club, and Trap-Neuter-Release Brownwood.

KBB is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering citizens, through education and participation, to take responsibility for their community environment. Perrin explains that “we partner with the city Sanitation Dept. to offer in-town recycling twice a month, and the free county-wide cleanups. We also maintain some of the ‘mini-park’ landscaped areas at major intersections around town, and do a variety of other programs.”

With planning for Brownwood Earth Day already in progress, KBB is asking all who are interested in getting involved to respond by March 19th, the Spring Equinox. Call Cary at 641-0533, or visit www.kbbtx.org to reserve your space for Brownwood Earth Day, or to find out more about volunteering with KBB or joining the Board of Directors.