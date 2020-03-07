Dignity. Class. Respect. The words are attributes that have been somewhat nonexistent during this campaign season. From state to national politics, a process that could have been fun and informative has been overshadowed by the immature, self-serving, ridiculous antics of not only (some) candidates, but (some) supporters as well.

One obvious sign of childishness taking over, which has been happening for countless years, is one candidate focusing a campaign on discrediting an opponent. This course of action, in my eyes, proves to be more of a hindrance than a help. And I am talking about those candidates whose sole campaign strategy is to trash another.

Why? Because at some point, any objective voter is going to wonder when the mudslinger will focus on themselves and what they bring to the table versus spotlighting previous acts of their opponent(s). Believe me, in this day and age, every action taken, every word spoken by anyone running for public office will be discovered at one point or another.

With the strong presence of instant-media, this is inevitable. A prospective public official wastes precious time when misplacing focus. Throughout this asinine campaign season, I cannot even count the number of times I have thought “What does this candidate stand for” or “Do they even understand what they are saying?” And quite frankly, I probably would have never had those thoughts had certain candidates spent sufficient time on the issues.

I want to know how candidates feel about topics relevant to the office in which they seek. I want to know how a candidate plans to address perceived problems. What I do not want to know by a political hopeful are past wrongs committed by an opponent. What I do not care to hear are personal attacks on family members. Grow up. Like I said, everything will come to light eventually, whether it be by supporters or an overly eager media which is always looking for the next big story.

This is however the 2020 campaign season. Maybe it would be more appropriate to refer to this time as the resurrection of Romper Room. Seems fitting to me. And why not. Romper Room was aimed at children five and younger. And for many candidates in this state, and nation, their behavior mirrors that of a child.

Whether anyone wants to hear it or not, some supporters have acted just as poorly as the candidates they support. Monitoring newscasts and debates and attending candidate forums, I have watched as friendships have been strained, if not ended. And why? Because they don’t have the same political ideologies. The political process could be an avenue to hold civil discussions and learn to understand different points of view, but the sheer anger and egos of many involved negate that possibility.

One important truth lost on many politicians is the necessity to realize that not everyone will agree with a specific point of view. Campaigning and elections could be enlightening for all involved, but arrogance, ego and disrespect seem to have replaced dignity, class and respect. When we learn to make positive changes, the process will follow. Prove me wrong.