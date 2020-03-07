EAST AUSTIN

‘Smart Mobility’

to be on display

The Austin Transportation Department will host the first Smart Mobility Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through March 17 at Electric Drive and Sand Beach Park, 111 Sandra Muraida Way.

The free event will feature live demonstrations of automated vehicles, HoverGames, autonomous long-haul trucks, hyperloops, drones and more. Attendees will experience emerging technologies that will influence Austin’s future.

The showcase will include demonstrations of featured technology that fits the theme of each day. To view the full list of demonstrations: SmartMobilityATX.com.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

EMS Station 11 has

grand reopening Monday

Austin-Travis County EMS will host a grand reopening of EMS Station 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the station, 5401 McCarty Lane.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled station will begin at 9 a.m., with light refreshments and a tour of the new facility planned afterward.

For more information: bit.ly/2wvA8pH.

PFLUGERVILLE

Prescription medications

topic of talk Tuesday

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 2600 E. Pflugerville Parkway, will host a discussion on prescription medications from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room.

Attendees will participate in an informational discussion on prescription medications — the importance of taking them correctly and on time, drug interactions and when to take medications with or without food.

Seating is limited. To RSVP: bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

SAN MARCOS

City names new director

of neighborhood services

San Marcos has announced the selection of Greg Carr as the new director of neighborhood enhancement. He will join the city team March 23.

Carr comes to San Marcos from Round Rock, where he has served as the neighborhood services coordinator since 2018. He also led neighborhood services departments in Arvada, Colo., and the city of Chandler, Ariz., as well as serving as code enforcement and animal control administrator for the city of Frisco.

American-Statesman staff