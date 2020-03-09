Ashley Fowler, RN, is Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s (BRMC) DAISY Award recipient for the fourth quarter of 2019. She was recognized during a ceremony at BRMC on the Fourth Floor Nursing Unit.

Fowler was nominated by the daughter of a patient and she described the compassionate care provided by Fowler as, “She went above and beyond to help my mother stay as comfortable and pain free as possible. Her demeanor was so soft and sweet. She is by far one of the best nurses we have ever had.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by the Daisy committee at BRMC. The DAISY Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s co-workers, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®; is an international recognition program that was recently added to recognize outstanding Nursing Staff at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. For more information about the Daisy Award go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.

