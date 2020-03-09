Monday forecast for Austin: An overcast day is upon us, Central Texas.

The start of the work week will have cloudy skies and a high temperature around 72 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A 20% chance of rain will exist after 7 a.m., but will dissipate by the evening, the weather service said.

Normally on March 9 in Austin, the high is 70 degrees and the low is 50 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night as temperatures decrease to a low near 62 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 84. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 79. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 73. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 71.