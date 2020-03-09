The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department will be hosting the annual Kids Health Fair on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Depot Civic & Cultural Center, 600 East Depot.

The Kids Health Fair is a chance to meet community organizations as well as state agencies that support both parents and children. Educational information concerning kids’ health, safety, school/daycare, and children’s insurance will be available.

The Kids Health Fair will feature games, prizes, inflatables, and hot dogs. Free to the community!

Questions about the Kids Health Fair may be directed to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department at 325-646-0554.