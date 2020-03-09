The Brownwood Public Library, CASA in the Heart of Texas and the Child Advocacy Center will each receive $6,876, courtesy of an action taken Monday by the Brown County Commissioners Court.

Bob Contreras, Brown County Grants Coordinator explained that an application for unclaimed property capital credits resulted in Brown County receiving $20,628.29 from the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Unclaimed capital credits become available when electric cooperatives lose contact with previous customers, with credits then being reported to the comptroller’s office as unclaimed property. Texas law allows counties to claim a portion of unclaimed capital credits originating from their county and allocate that money for specific programs. The commissioners court is the primary governing body and ultimate decision-making authority on the legitimacy of fund requests.

Contreras suggested the funds be split evenly amongst the three organizations, which was agreed upon by the court, who voted 4-0 in favor. County judge Paul Lilly was not present at the meeting.

According to the comptroller’s office, general uses of capital credits are:

• State or local economic development

• Small or disadvantaged business development

• To stimulate, encourage and develop business location and commercial activity in the county

• To promote or advertise the county and its vicinity or conduct a solicitation program to attract conventions, visitors and businesses

• To improve the extent to which women and minority businesses are awarded county contracts

• To support comprehensive literacy programs that benefit county residents

• For the encouragement, promotion, improvement and application of the arts

• To support a children’s advocacy center

The court also heard from Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks, who was approved to sign an interlocal agreement between Brown County, the City of Brady and Brady ISD. The agreement will allow the Brady entities to use voting machines for the May 2 city council and school board elections. Franks said approval would mean three trips to Brady for delivery and pick up of the machines and to transition from early voting to election day. Franks pointed out that with just a handful of elections in Brown County on that same date, there would not be a shortage of machines.

In other business, the court:

• Approved the installation of a private line near Zephyr Water Supply on CR 423

• Approved the installation of a private line by Lone Star Construction on Oak St.

• Took no action regarding a burn ban, which means there is still no burn ban in Brown County