The Brownwood City Council began preliminary conversations during their meeting Tuesday morning regarding the city’s personnel rules and regulations policy as it relates to weapon control and violence prevention.

City staff and administration have been discussing the ability for those employees with a state license to carry, to carry a handgun while on duty. Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford said research included delving into the policies from Abilene and San Angelo. Crawford also stated that although no action could be taken as the point was just a discussion item, staff has drafted a policy, personnel rule and firearms workforce safety course.

The agenda item briefing sheet stated the goal of the concealed carry policy is to provide an “additional level of safety for employees.” One aspect that was considered were the various job duties of employees and the ability to carry without interference or distraction from performing their essential job functions.

The proposed policy would require approval from the employees' respective department heads, Crawford and Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading. The policy also calls for the completion of an eight-hour safety course. A final proposal will be presented at a future meeting for council approval.

In other business, the council unanimously agreed to allow the city to match funds for a grant, which will see the replacement of generators at Fire Station 2, Round Mountain and city hall. The generator at the fire station has been out of service since 2018, while city hall has no back up generator for computer servers. The grant, courtesy of Homeland Security, is a 75%-25% matching grant. The total cost of the generators is roughly $41,000, with the city responsible for $10,248. City fire marshal Buddy Preston pointed out that FEMA has determined that no significant impact to the existing floodplain will result from the project.

The council also:

• Approved on first reading, an ordinance to lower the speed limit on Milam Dr. to 30 MPH from Albert Sidney Johnson Dr. (FM 2376) to Indian Creek Dr.

• Received the annual racial profiling report from police chief Ed Kading.