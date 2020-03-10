This year’s National Day of Prayer event will have a different look. “I am really excited,” said Rick Phelps, in his third year as organizer of the event. “The last two years, we have had to move National Day of Prayer away from Pat Coursey Park in downtown Brownwood due to inclement weather. Fortunately, the City of Brownwood allowed us to use Adams St. Community Center. This year, HPU officials have offered to host NDP.”

Phelps said that Bill Fishback, associate vice-president for business and human resources reached out, asking if HPU could host the annual event. “Just last week, I met with Bill and Dr. (Cory) Hines (HPU President) and we nailed down a plan for National Day of Prayer.”

The National Day of Prayer, scheduled for May 7, will begin at noon, inside the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center. “HPU has graciously offered to provide refreshments prior to the prayer service,” Phelps said. At 12:15 p.m., those in attendance will move next door to Grace Chapel for the service. “We have pastors from area churches who will offer prayers and remarks, as well as officials from HPU,” Phelps said.

Phelps discussed the annual service which began more than six decades ago. “National Day of Prayer encourages you to pray for your local leaders, state leaders, and national leaders, and they actually lay it down for you,” Phelps said. “This year’s theme is ‘Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth’ and with the climate we’re in right now with so much hatred involved in politics and so many other things in the world, this is a perfect time for people regardless of denomination to come together to do the one thing many of us do, which is pray.”

According to its official website: “The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Our Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.”

For more information, visit nationaldayofprayer.org.