Former ambassadors gave their insights into the complicated U.S. relationship with China Monday evening as part of the fifth annual Ambassadors’ Forum at Texas Tech.

The auditorium at Tech’s International Cultural Center was filled for the discussion, hosted by the American Academy of Diplomacy and TTU’s Office of International Affairs. Ronald Neumann, a former deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, served as the moderator for the debate.

Charles A. Ray, former U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Zimbabwe, likened the relationship between the two countries to that of an arranged marriage where the spouses fight more often than agree.

"It’s not going to work if only one side does it," said Ray, who also served at consular posts in China and Thailand. "Until both sides realize it’s in their mutual best interests to understand and respect each other’s differences, and not necessarily like, then we’re going to be in for a rocky road."

Sylvia Gay Stanfield, a retired ambassador, agreed and referenced how the markets such as the petroleum industry helped develop China’s market in the past. Now, with the ongoing tariff war with China, Stanfield explained how it would be detrimental for the U.S. to end the partnership.

"In the age of globalization, our two economies are so tightly interwoven that we need their markets, we need their products," said Stanfield. "So even though we may disagree on things, we cannot disengage or disconnect with China."

With the tariffs affecting businesses in both countries, Stanfield said there has to be a way for the U.S. and China to work together.

"We’ve got to find a way to accommodate each other," said Stanfield. "But, how do you accommodate a rising power? [Experts] generally say when a rising power meets an established power, unless there’s accommodations, it leads to war. That’s not in anyone’s best interest."

The issue of the Coronavirus was discussed as well, with an audience member asking how to verify information about it. Ray explained the distrust between the two countries that hasn’t helped the situation.

"The Chinese don’t trust us anymore than we trust them, so there are limits on what foreigners are allowed to do and where they can go, that’s their bad," said Ray. "On the other hand, we reduced the number of people who could have been there to touch base with your Chinese counterparts and perhaps get some method of cross-checking the data they show, and that’s our bad."

Ray added, "The problem when everything is reduced to negative reactions to things we don’t like is often, the facts get lost to the public."

While there are numbers of cases being released by China, Ray said there is no sure way to verify them or refute it. Instead, he said the best advice would be to not completely trust any information released by the government, and the best way to handle the virus would be for both countries to compromise.

"What we could do is try to mend the fences so we can get in and start picking up the pieces, but frankly from where I sit, I’m having trouble seeing our efforts to do that," said Ray. "I was in the government for 50 years and I can tell you that quite often, this information is told in a way that’s not for accuracy, but for its support about a particular policy area."