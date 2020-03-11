Following a successful visit in the summer of 2019, Camp Eagle in the City brought its Spring Break Adventure to the First Baptist Church of Brownwood this week.

Camp Eagle is based out of Rocksprings, and the organization sent approximately a dozen counselors and equipment to lead the Christian-based adventure camp.

Jackie McCoy, 19, Rocksprings is one of the counselors on hand this week.

“We bring the adventure camp to the kids that can't get out to camp,” McCoy said. “We have camps over the state in the summer and we're doing a spring break one for kids whose parents are busy working and aren't able to take care of them.”

Campers, who are at the church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, were enjoying bike riding, a water slide inflatable, trampoline jumps and a rock climbing wall Wednesday afternoon.

“It's pretty exhausting but it's really fun,” McCoy said. “You have to pour yourself into this, you have to love kids and you have to have a heart for sharing the work of God. I'm tired but I'm having a lot of fun.”

McCoy and many other camp counselors intend to pursue careers in the ministry, helping children, or both.

“I definitely have a big heart for ministry and pouring my heart into kids,” McCoy said. “I want to do something full time in ministry because it's something I'm very passionate about. I actually get a lot out of this in my walk with Christ. It fills me up, I enjoy it and it's meaningful work. It's a very rewarding job and enjoy it a lot.”