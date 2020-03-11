The Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare Board is gearing up for Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month. As April is the month set aside for highlighting awareness and prevention of child abuse, the board is getting a head start on these important considerations. The board will have a booth at the Brownwood-Brown County Kid’s Health Fair to be held this Saturday, March 14 at The Depot Civic and Cultural Center, 600 E. Depot Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Child Welfare Board will have a bean-bag type game with prizes, pinwheels, give-aways, and information on healthy families and child abuse awareness and prevention. Additionally, the “raindrops for the Rainbow Room” will be available for donations of one dollar each or more if one chooses. The Rainbow Room is stocked with all sizes of clothing and necessary supplies available for CPS case workers to access at any time of the day or night when a child is removed from a dangerous situation. Many times, the child or children have only the clothing on their backs when they are removed.

Orders will be taken for specially designed T-shirts which will be ready for the April Child Abuse and Awareness Month.

Free food, inflatables, activities, and information will be provided by various community agencies, focusing on child health.