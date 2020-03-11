GEORGETOWN

Cleanup event set

at Blue Hole Park

The city of Georgetown is hosting a riverbank cleanup event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Blue Hole Park.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing such as long pants, hats and sunglasses, as well as comfortable closed toe shoes.

Volunteers will need to check in at the volunteer tent at the dead end of Rock Street behind El Monumento.

Those interested in volunteering can email tiffany.spicer@georgetown.org to sign up in advance or sign up during the event.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Ribbon-cutting Thursday

for Murchison playground

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate a new playground at Murchison Pool Park, 7022 Hart Lane.

The Loewy Family Playground, which is named for the Phil and Adam Loewy family, was completed in February. The all-ages playground was initiated by the Parks Committee of the Northwest Austin Civic Association as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's Community Activated Park Projects program.

Multiple funding sources contributed to the cost of the project, including more than 140 community members and families and a grant from the Austin Parks Foundation’s ACL Music Festival Grant.

AUSTIN

Hispanic Impact Fund

gets $50,000 grant

The Austin Community Foundation has announced a $50,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to the Hispanic Impact Fund to support workforce development and entrepreneurism for Hispanic individuals and families.

The Hispanic Impact Fund is a giving network led by the Austin Community Foundation to support the economic security and advancement of Hispanic Central Texans through data-informed grantmaking.

The $50,000 grant to Austin Community Foundation will serve as a kick-start to 2020 fundraising, which will culminate at the fund’s annual event, Somos Austin, on Oct. 13 at Distribution Hall.

For more information: austincf.org/HispanicImpactFund.

AUSTIN

T-shirt sales benefit

Dress for Success

Austin-area business owner Graciela Ilkenhans of Cataleya London has partnered with international nonprofit Dress for Success by designing three limited edition T-shirts for its campaign, “Your Hour, Her Power.”

The shirts will be for sale through March 31, and 50% of the proceeds will benefit Dress for Success, which aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

T-shirts are $27 each and are available at cataleyalondon.com.

American-Statesman staff