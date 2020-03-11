The Early City Council entered into an agreement with Kendig Keast Collaborative during their regular meeting Tuesday to develop, build and implement a Unified Development Code on a digital platform.

Currently, accessing the city’s codes related to development, housing and construction can be an “arduous” task, according to Early City Administrator Tony Aaron. “Entering into the agreement with Kendig Keast will bring our codes into a modern look and will help the staff with making decisions. Putting all of the codes in one place will help anyone who has questions about development, housing and construction.”

Aaron said the process will include public hearings, allowing for comments from the public and meeting with stakeholders. The estimated completion of the project, which will be a part of the city’s website, is 12-18 months.

According to the Kendig Keast website, Kendig Keast Collaborative is an implementation-based, urban planning consultancy with offices in Sugar Land, Texas. Their national practice focuses on assisting communities in planning for, and realizing, their preferred future. KKC provides the necessary policy and spatial planning strategies, tools and techniques to –

• Aggressively pursue guiding and directing growth and development.

• Encourage sustainable and equitable use of local and regional resources.

• Ensure that development possesses qualities and values to improve economic well-being and enhance the quality of life.

• Magnify a sense of place.

• Promote community pride and strengthen neighborhood identity and stimulate adaptive and resilient growth.

In other business, the council:

• Adopted an ordinance to cancel the May 2 general election and declare unopposed candidates elected.

• Awarded bid proposals for road materials, oil and water and sewer construction and repair materials.

• Approved a variance to a retail store at 950 Early Blvd., which will be selling second hand office furniture.

• Approved the sale of city owned property for the purpose of right-of-way expansion. This will allow for the planning of road construction.