The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and America’s Small Business Development Center will be hosting the 2nd Annual Professional Women’s Summit, March 25th in the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.

The Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. Doors will open at 8 a.m. with the programs running from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 if pre-paid or $25 at the door. Each ticket includes lunch. A limited number of tables are also available for purchase.

The attendees will hear from top notch speakers, a panel and keynote speaker, Cynthia Oelkers.

The Professional Women's Summit is open to all women. This is an opportunity to network, make connections, ask questions, and gain insight on relevant topics such as time management, communication, and overall health & wellness. Our goal is to equip, encourage, educate and support women in the Brownwood area and throughout the state.

Sponsors for the event include Brownwood Municipal Development District, AccelHealth, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Co. and Dr. Yasmin Wilkinson, Brownwood Women’s Clinic.

Call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 for more information or visit BrownwoodChamber.org.