An opportunity for families to check out a variety of different vehicles is set for this Saturday as the fourth annual “Wheels that Move the World” returns to Brownwood. The event, sponsored by TXR Railway, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be held at the Lehnis Railroad Museum at 700 E. Adams, which is adjacent to the central fire station.

The Brownwood Fire Department, police department, Brown County Sheriff’s office, Camp Bowie and others will be on hand with automobiles representing their respective locations.

“Stanley Dodge, Bruner Auto and Big Country will also have new vehicles on display,” said Crystal Stanley, curator of the museum. Mattressville will also be involved. “They will be sponsoring some train rides this year,” Stanley said. “We really appreciate them doing that.” In order to receive a free train ride, those interested need to text the word “train” to 95599.

Activities will be available inside the museum as well, including face painting from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and a display from the Brown County Museum of History. A bounce house and racing lawn mowers will also be included as part of the event.

Stanley said several areas around the fire station and museum will be blocked off to ensure safety. “We need to make sure the fire department can leave in case of an emergency. Parking around the mini-train will also not be allowed because several of the smaller vehicles will be parked in that area.”

There are several reasons Stanley believes this event has grown. “I think a lot of people like to do a ‘staycation’ and this is a fun, all day event during spring break. It is also a learning experience for the whole family. The kids get to learn how the vehicles operate, who operates them, and for the parents, they get to see how their tax dollars are being spent by meeting the crews who are out working for them.”

The admission, which includes the outdoor and indoor activities, is $5 for ages 12 and older, $2 for ages 5-11, with ages 4 and under being admitted at no charge. The only additional fee will be for train rides for those who do not send the text to 95599.

For more information, call 325-643-6376 or visit brownwoodtexas.gov/lehnis.