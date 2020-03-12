The Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are privileged to announce the selection of their February 2020 Volunteer of the Month. During the March 2020 Meeting of the BRMC Volunteer’s Executive Board, BRMC Volunteer Lucille Brackett was named the February 2020 Volunteer of the Month.

Brackett joined the BRMC Volunteer Organization in February 2012. She is a familiar face in the Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s Gift Shop where she assists BRMC staff members, fellow volunteers, patients, and visitors in the selection of gifts and personal items for their loved ones. Lucille always greets everyone with a friendly smile and is always eager to serve others. She always is willing to assist when special needs arise. Brackett has contributed over 1,140 hours of volunteer service at BRMC.

The Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers thank Lucille Brackett for choosing to be a BRMC Volunteer and for her many contributions to the success of Brownwood Regional Medical Center and its Volunteer Organization.

The BRMC Volunteers are always excited to meet individuals who are interested in becoming a BRMC Volunteer and the organization is actively soliciting new members. For those who have an interest in serving others a minimum of 6 hours per month, being a BRMC Volunteer will fore fill their needs. Volunteering at BRMC is a way of giving back and improving our community. BRMC Volunteer applications may be obtained in the BRMC Gift Shop, at the front entrance information desk, online at http://www.brmc-cares.com or by calling the BRMC Volunteer Office at 325-649-3399 or emailing the BRMC Volunteers at brmc_volunteer@brmc-cares.com and stating that you would like to become a BRMC Volunteer. Those who have an interest in volunteering at BRMC may also contact Andrea Lee, BRMC Director of Volunteer Services, at 325-649-3392.