Kiwanis Club Texas-Oklahoma Governor Robin Meyer will be on hand for the Big Country Region 6 Divisions 12, 22 and 35 meeting in Brownwood at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Services Building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

A $5 donation to the Kiwanis Children’s Fund is requested for those who attend.

This is the one visit scheduled to Brownwood by the Governor this year.

Kiwanians will connected within others in the region, ask questions of district leadership and get updates about the Texas-Oklahoma District.

Kiwanis Trustee, Mark Crouch will speak on Kiwanis Education.

Key Club District Administrator, Kenyon Black, will speak on serving our youth.

Texas-Oklahoma District Disaster Relief & Marketing Chair Marshall Kregel, will be giving presentations on marketing the clubs, service projects and fundraisers.

District Chair for Growth Team, Susan Hennen, will be speaking on membership drives, strengthening clubs, membership retention, and new club building.