Whenever a disaster looms, the enemy is closing in, and all hope appears lost, we know what must be done. Without hesitation, we leap into action. It’s in our DNA. There’s no time to waste: We rush to the store and buy all the toilet paper and bottled water in sight. Let’s toss a dozen bottles of hand sanitizer into the basket while we’re here.

In case there’s any doubt, I’m being sarcastic. Panicked buying aside, COVID-19 is no laughing matter.

I understand that many Americans aren’t convinced that we’re actually dealing with a legitimate disaster — a health disaster, anyway. But whatever unfolds in regard to public health, this coronavirus has already disrupted economic and social activity around the globe. Either way, according to calmer and credible sources, we shouldn’t panic. With the non-stop news barrage, that’s not easy to do.

Instead, the experts advise, we should adjust our lifestyles, wash our hands, and be smart about what we do.

Being smart is what millions of Americans thought they were doing when they heard it would be prudent to keep additional personal items on hand in case they must be quarantined at home — enough non-perishable foods, prescription medicines, and household items to last a couple of weeks. If you take recommended precautions and still happen to be exposed to the virus, you’ve done your part if you wait it out that long. Some may then need hospitalization, but for most otherwise healthy patients, that hopefully will be all.

Nevertheless, if you use a hundred rolls of paper in two weeks, you either have a large family or a totally different medical problem.

As the virus continues to spread exponentially and official predictions become increasingly dire, you begin to wonder if the folks who are hording supplies are right. If there’s one thing you don’t want to run out of, it’s toilet paper. You start hoping that running out of toilet paper will be the least of your worries.

Some among us, however, are eternal optimists, particularly the younger ones. They figure they are strong enough, and healthy enough, to weather the storm. We still don’t know everything we’d like to know about the virus, but so far, this is holding true: a large majority of those affected experience only minor symptoms. The most vulnerable are those who already have major medical conditions and — unfortunately for me — those over age 60.

That’s not to suggest precautions recommended by medical authorities aren’t important, nor that cancellations of major events are premature. The fatality rate has proven 10 times greater than seasonal flu. For a new virus where no one has immunity, much less a dependable vaccine, preventing its spread is the first line of defense. Such actions may seem extreme, but the goal is preventing additional cases down the road.

As I wrote those words, I realized again — and fully acknowledge — that I’ve punted beyond my coverage. I’m not an expert, and neither are most of the folks making comments about this subject on social media, where your chance of exposure to political grandstanding is high. Most of us aren’t speaking with authority; rather, we’re just repeating things someone else said. Our assignment is to weed out misinformation, follow doctors’ advice, and avoid panic.

I feel sorry for each patient suffering with the disease, and especially for families who lose loved ones to it. The rest of us should take reasonable precautions to avoid becoming one of the statistics, because we all can’t self-quarantine until the toilet paper runs out. Hopefully, everyone who’s afraid of running short of toilet paper, bottled water, and hand sanitizer is happy with their stockpiles by now, and our retailers’ inventories will be able to fix themselves.

Meanwhile, perhaps we’ll use what’s happening to learn more about being prepared for future situations like this. That includes understanding the importance of things as complicated as medical research and as fundamental as washing hands, as well as the dangers of mass panic and misinformation.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.