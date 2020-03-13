The Austin school district shuttered its campuses Friday amid the growing threat of the new coronavirus.

Citing an "interest of health safety in regard to our students and staff," the district told parents in a 3:35 a.m. email and phone call that it would "continue to closely monitor the situation and provide operational updates, as necessary."

"Students, parents, and staff are urged to remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy," Superintendent Paul Cruz said in the announcement. The district urged the public to visit its website at Austinisd.org for any other information and updates.

Despite the school closures, the Austin district will be preparing lunch for students under the age 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at 14 campuses: Cook, Dawson, Govalle, Houston, Linder, Perez, Pleasant Hill, and TA Brown elementaries; Burnet and Dobie middle schools; and Akins, Crockett, Eastside Memorial and LBJ high schools.

The campuses are offering free curbside meals Friday, provided to each child in the car. Children who walk, bike or come by other transportation also will be served. The district announced breakfast and lunch will be prepared and distributed at those 14 campuses after spring break, but not during, if the district announces further closures.

There have been no announcements to extend spring break beyond its scheduled time, which runs through March 20, but that could change as the situation unfolds in Austin.

"We will be evaluating the situation on a daily basis and anything is a consideration or on the table," said Reyne Telles, district spokesman.

Earlier in the day, Austin and Travis County authorities confirmed the first two local presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease linked to the new coronavirus.

The Manor and New Braunfels school districts on Friday announced they are extending spring break by a week.

Other Central Texas school districts, including Round Rock, Leander, Pflugerville, Hays and Eanes, continued holding classes but canceled some events and activities. The Lake Travis district already had a scheduled student holiday.

School officials there and in Leander, among other districts, said they would understand if some parents chose to keep their children out of school because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"Any absences due to health concerns will be excused," the statement from Round Rock said.

The majority of school districts said will deep clean buses and campuses while students are on break.

Leaders with IDEA Public Schools, which has a handful of charter school campuses in Austin, announced Friday they will be extending spring break through March 27 and will reopen March 30.

The University of Texas, Concordia University and Austin Community College announced closures on Friday. Area colleges this week also announced other changes, including extending spring break or moving the majority of classes online after the break.