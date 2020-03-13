Howard Payne University on Friday announced the extension of spring break and a temporary shift to online classes only in response to the global outbreak of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

According to a press released issued by HPU:

Howard Payne University is continuing to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in the United States and across the world. Over the last several days, discussions have been taking place among University leadership with the University’s Board of Trustees, other higher education leadership groups, civic leaders, and public health officials, in order to determine how to best serve the needs of HPU students while prioritizing the health and well-being of the student body, faculty, staff, and the greater Brown County community.

Among the changes that were made Friday:

• Spring break will be extended for an additional week to include the week of March 16-20.

• All courses will transition to an online instruction format from March 23 April 8, with in-class instruction resuming on April 13.

• All University offices will remain open from March 16 – April 9.

Faculty and staff should report to their offices as scheduled on Monday, March 16, at 8 a.m.

• Student workers should contact their supervisors regarding expectations during this time.

• Residence Halls will remain closed and will reopen on April 12 at 5 p.m.

If a student needs assistance with housing during this time, he or she may contact the Office of Student Life by email at slife@hputx.edu or by phone at 325-649-8017.

Also Friday, the American Southwest Conference — in which Howard Payne competes athletically — announced the Council of Presidents has chosen to immediately cancel all conference athletics competition and championship events for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. The cancellation includes all spring ASC competitions and championships in the sports of baseball, men's and women's golf, softball, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's outdoor track and field.



Each ASC institution will make independent decisions regarding spring non-conference competition and practices as well as non-traditional spring segment practices and permissible competition in men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball.

•••

TSTC extends spring break through March 29

All TSTC campuses, including the one in Brownwood, will have their spring breaks extended through March 29 in response to COVID-19.

In a press release TSTC stated: In response to the COVID-19 situation, TSTC is extending spring break through March 29 for all TSTC campuses. Online learning classes will continue as originally scheduled. The college will use this period to prepare for alternative methods of delivery so students can continue the semester. At this time it is expected that face-to-face classes will resume on March 30. However, this plan will be reassessed and, if needed, adjusted should conditions require. The health and safety of our students and employees has been and will remain our first priority as the college responds to this

evolving situation.