The superintendents from all Brown County school districts, as well as Coleman ISD, Santa Anna ISD, and Panther Creek ISD, met Saturday morning to discus COVID-19 and decided to extend spring break at least an additional week through March 22.

The following is a press release issued by the Brownwood ISD:

The information on the COVID-19 virus is changing rapidly. While there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Brown county, we want to be proactive in providing educational services during very unpredictable times. Based on information received at a 10:00 meeting this morning (March 14), Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Coleman, Early, May, Panther Creek, Santa Anna, and Zephyr school districts will extend spring break for students through at least March 22.

This extension allows our districts an opportunity to make plans to provide educational, food, and special education services within each community while students are not in attendance. You can expect to see these plans by Wednesday, March 18.

On Monday, March 16, all campus personnel should report at 9 a.m. All other district personnel should report to their usual locations at their regular start times. Any staff who traveled internationally or domestically, where they may have been exposed to COVID-19, should immediately contact their supervisor before reporting to work.

Based on the ever-changing nature of this situation, districts will continue to meet and adjust as needed. We all understand these are decisions that have huge impacts on our communities on multiple fronts. We appreciate your patience as we work through unpredictable times. Please monitor your district’s website and social media accounts for updated information. As of today, all districts plan to reopen to students on March 23. Details surrounding these openings will be communicated in the future.