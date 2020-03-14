By Sherry Robinson

Caprock Chronicles is edited each week by Jack Becker a librarian at Texas Tech University. He can ber eached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This week’s article is by Sherry Robinson. Robinson is the author of “I Fought a Good Fight: A History of the Lipan Apaches.” This is her third article on the Lipan Apache for the Caprock Chronicles.

Lipan Apaches had always moved freely from place to place, from the Staked Plains, to the Pecos, to the Guadalupe Mountains, to the mountains of Mexico. After 1876, however, soldiers and Texas Rangers were always behind them.

Sometimes the Lipan were raiding. Sometimes they were just trying to reach safety, stealing a few horses here and there for their own use and butchering a cow for food. They formed small groups, or maybe two or three small groups combined. They cut telegraph lines and took the wire with them. They doubled back over their own tracks to confuse their pursuers, passed through the roughest escarpments, and watched as troops lost their trail in the rocks. They stole undetected around Army camps.

If they could remain in a place long enough, they made jerky, tanned skins and baked mescal. Mescal, better known as the agave or century plant, was an Apache staple.

They collected the plant, cut off the leaves and baked the head in a pit. The mass could be

eaten right away, which tasted a bit like sweet potatoes, or it could be sliced and dried.

General Edward O. C. Ord, commander of the Department of Texas, exhorted his officers to spare “neither men nor animals” to punish or destroy the Apaches, but near constant patrols found little to report. More often than not, they chased rumors and spurious reports by freighters wanting protection or farmers hoping to sell supplies to the army.

From September 1878 to September 1879, 128 patrols from thirteen Texas posts scouted 40,100 miles and fought just two engagements. They did, however, become better acquainted with Apache geography, and their reports provide the first clear picture of Apache routes, water holes and landmarks on the Llano and surrounding area.

In a typical patrol early in 1879, Lt. John L. Bullis, with 15 soldiers, 12 packers, 39 Black Seminole, and three Lipan scouts, trailed a group of Apache traveling with women and children. They traced the Apache in a wide loop from Independence Creek northeast to Castle Gap and on to the White Sand Hills, Horsehead Crossing on the Pecos, Antelope Wells in present Presidio County, and the Guadalupes.

There they filled a spring with brush and stones, which delayed the thirsty troops who invested hours cleaning it out. Their journey’s end was the Mescalero reservation, where Lipan and other plains Apaches often took refuge.

Later that year, Capt. G.W. Arrington of the Texas Rangers’ Frontier Battalion followed raiders coming from the west to strike cattle ranches along the headwaters of the Brazos, the Colorado and Concho. On Dec. 29, 1879, the Rangers picked up a trail or raiders just past the mouth of Yellow House Canyon, a broad gap in the Caprock near present Lubbock, and followed it over rim rock toward spring-fed Tahoka Lake in present Lynn County, a favorite destination of raiders.

Later they found a ranch cow, cut open with its paunch removed and emptied to be used as a canteen, which signaled to the Rangers that a long desert ride was soon to follow. From Tahoka, they followed the trail seven miles northwest to Double Lakes, the last known water before entering the Staked Plains.

Further west, they plunged into white sand hills, which ranger J.B. Gibson called “the most complete picture of perfect desolation I had ever beheld.” Taunted by mirages, they finally reached a real lake where they found ashes of four or five campfires and horses’ bones.

Other lakes along the trail they found indications of a sizable camp. By this time, they were about 135 miles from their last known point and well into New Mexico. Knowing they couldn’t afford to mount an attack; the rangers retraced their steps to one of the lakes and waited for the Apache to appear.

While they waited, a few men went out to hunt antelope and found, instead, Apaches. First, the raiders tried unsuccessfully to take the rangers’ horses and then, with guns lying across their saddles, they formed a line of battle. Each side studied the other through field glasses.

“We had often heard,” one Ranger remembered, “of the desperate fighting qualities of the Apache Indians and we fully expected them, on account of their superior number, to attack us, and we prepared to give them one warm reception, and thus we stood and glared at each other for at least half an hour, but instead of them attacking us as we expected, they turned about and deliberately rode away.”

The Apaches were undoubtedly having the same conversation and decided it was not a good day to die.