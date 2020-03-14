As concerns around the coronavirus in Central Texas continue to grow, most of the Red River Cultural District has shut down during what would normally be one of the busiest weekends of the year for the stretch of clubs around Seventh and Red River Streets.

On Saturday, Cody Cowan, head of the Red River Cultural District Merchant’s association said that "98% of folks are closed or just open for bar business."

Following the cancellation of the South by Southwest Festival and Conference, which would have begun on Friday, venue owners and promoters had rallied to create a homegrown alternative event series called We Can Do Magic."

But before the festivities kicked off on Friday, venue owners and artists were questioning the wisdom of going forward with events as national health experts urged Americans to practice social distancing to help contain the spread of the virus.

Barracuda canceled all shows through March 23 around 2 p.m. on Friday, and promotion house Margin Walker Presents, which had a handful of shows at the Mohawk on the slate as part of the SXSW replacement event, followed suit on Friday evening.

Empire opened on Friday for the first night of the club’s four-day Music Tech Mashup, but by early Saturday afternoon, a representative from the club said that the event’s second night, which was to feature a DJ set from Questlove had been canceled.

"This was simultaneously a difficult decision to come to as music fans, but a necessary and easy one to come to as human beings and friends," representatives from Margin Walker said in a statement posted to social media on Friday night.