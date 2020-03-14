The weather wasn't ideal Saturday, but the fourth annual “Wheels That Move The World” event, hosted by the Lehnis Train Museum and sponsored by TXR Railway, brought smiles to the faces of children who received a hands-on experience while learning more about the jobs of city employees.

The Brownwood Fire Department, Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Brownwood, among others, were on hand with automobiles representing their respective organizations.

“The turnout has been good, it's been pretty steady,” Lehnis Museum assistant Michelle Ezra said. “The weather's not beautiful but I think people still like to come out and look at the trucks and cars. They're also having the kids health fair (at the Depot) and there are a lot of people there for that.”

A bounce house was also available to enjoy, as well as the normal activities that take place inside the Lehnis Museum.

Ezra stated the event is a valuable education tool to area youth.

“This is an important community event that gives kids and people who are part of the community a chance to climb aboard vehicles, talk to drivers and learn a little bit about what it takes to keep the wheels that move the world turning,” Ezra said.

Among the most popular vehicles were those with lights and sirens — police cars, fire trucks and ambulances — as well the city's crane truck.

“Kids love getting on the vehicles that let them raise and lower buckets and operate the buckets,” Ezra said.

Already looking ahead to the fifth anniversary of the event, Ezra expects “Wheels That Move The World” to expand.

“Every year it's grown and we just hope we continue to grow every year and make it bigger and better,” Ezra said.