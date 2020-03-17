The 56th Lone Star Fair and Expo, hosted by the Brownwood Jaycees, was slated to take place this weekend at the Brownwood Coliseum. The event has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The Jaycees issued the following statement regarding the postponement of the event:

On the weekend of March 14, Brownwood Jaycees' leadership was advised to reach out to City and County officials to discuss the concerns of COVID-19 in Brown County and its effects on large-scale events. On Monday, March 16, the city of Brownwood met together to decide on major events in Brown County. For the safety of the community, the City of Brownwood has agreed to shut down all government facilities, including the coliseum until March 29, which means Lone Star Fair and Expo will be rescheduled for a later date.

We fully respect and support our City Officials' decision during this highly stressful time.

Decisions like this are not easily made, and times like this can cause a great deal of stress for all parties involved. However, our number one concern is the safety and well being of our community. Since safety is our number one concern, we hold no ill will towards Brownwood City Officials for their decision. We're thankful for their service and pray for wisdom during this time.

As you may know, on Sunday, March 15, we published a press release stating that we were continuing along with the event. This press release was based upon the information we had at the time and our desire to fulfill our commitments to all parties involved.

We're working together with City Officials to discuss an appropriate reschedule date, and we will continue to post updates on our Facebook page as new information is provided. Vendors, you may contact us at 325-998-7340 if you need additional information. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.

The Brownwood Jaycees is a non-profit service organization whose profits go to helping the community. The Brownwood Jaycees and its volunteers understand that many people are confused and scared at this time, but rest assured that the safety of the citizens of Brown County is our number one priority.