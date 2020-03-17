Brownwood school board members unanimously voted Monday night to nominate Dr. Joe Young for the Superintendent of the Year Award with the Texas Association of School Boards.

“Dr. Young’s been part of Brownwood ISD for five years now, and he’s led us to new heights, in our opinion,” school board president Michael Cloy said. “I think he’s done some things for Brownwood ISD that were long overdue.”

Cloy said Young has a tremendous ability to rally support and be a motivator for teachers.

“I think he has vision regarding educating our children,” Cloy said. “He’s eager to do things that are not just the tradition or the norm. I hate to use the term ‘think outside the box’ because it’s so cliche, but Dr. Young has that ability. He also has that ability to delegate. He’s good with his assistant superintendents and all his administrators.”

Cloy said Young has been “the glue that really has brought our board together, and I think our board is functioning at an extremely high level right now. I believe it’s mainly because of Dr. Young and his influence.”

Commenting via email, Young said being Brownwood school superintendent “has been a fantastic opportunity for me to grow as an educator and person. We have an incredibly hard-working staff and faculty who are among the best in the education field.

“Their work makes my job as superintendent incredibly rewarding. Our district successes come from their work and implementation of well-developed plans focused on kids. I’m honored and humbled to lead our district.”