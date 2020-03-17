The Brownwood Area Chamber on Commerce on Tuesday released a modified schedule caused by COVID-19 concerns.

The press release is as follows:

Dear Brownwood Area Community,

We are going to continue working on your behalf in both our community and with our local government officials during this current situation.

The goal for our Chamber is to ensure that the information we share is accurate, informative, and researched.

The goal for our business and nonprofit members is to ensure the safety and well-being of your employees, volunteers, and customers.

The goal for our community is to continue to be supportive of local businesses, organizations, and events that are safe and appropriate for all parties involved.

As we continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our community we would like to take this chance to relay to everyone our plans for events and gatherings over the next several weeks.

• Smile Doctor's Business After Hours, originally scheduled for March 19th, is postponed and will be scheduled at a later date.

* The Professional Women's Summit, originally scheduled for March 25th, is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

* The Annual Chamber Banquet, originally scheduled for April 9th, is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

We will be issuing information later this week regarding our monthly luncheons.

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce Office will continue to be open and operating as normal. Please let us know if you need anything and what questions you may have at this time.