Starting Wednesday, Capital Metro’s schedules and operations will change to keep riders and operators safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, the transit agency’s officials said Tuesday.

Riders will be required to board buses through rear doors to protect bus operators and other customers, officials said. Riders paying with cash must still use the front door of the bus, officials said. Schedule changes can be found on Cap Metro’s online Trip Planner and in the CapMetro app.

Schedules can also be found online at capmetro.org/schedmap/.

Most MetroBus and MetroRapid services will have normal Sunday schedules.

Some of the schedule changes include:

• MetroRail will operate normally Monday through Friday during the day, but will not have late-night Friday trips or Saturday service.

• On-demand pickup service will operate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Some MetroFlyer and MetroExpress routes will operate on reduced versions of their normal weekday schedules.

"These new measures are aimed to improve social distancing for our employees and customers, while still providing necessary transit so people can get to critical services," the statement says.

In addition to updating its schedules and changing boarding procedures, Capital Metro also is cleaning buses and vehicles with disinfectant, officials said. Disinfectant is being used on poles, handrails, armrests, door handles and stop-request buttons, along with regular daily cleaning, officials said.

Later this week, signs encouraging social distancing will be added to Cap Metro vehicles.