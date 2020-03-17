Updated at 4:13 p.m., Tuesday:

Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox ordered additional regulations Tuesday pursuant to the Declaration of Disaster she issued yesterday and the emergency ordinance approved by Lakeway City Council during last night’s meeting. The new ordinance aligns with decisions made earlier today by Travis County as well as the city of Austin as a result of a risk of threat to public health from COVID-19. The total ordinance states:

• Restaurants are limited to take-out or drive-through service only, with dine-in service prohibited.

• Bars are closed to the public.

• Gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer. Gatherings do not include government buildings providing essential services, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals and medical offices and facilities.

• City boards, committees and commissions will not meet except for the Zoning and Planning Commission, City Building Commission and Charter Review Committee.

• All nonessential city buildings and facilities are closed—except as determined by the city manager to be for a community benefit during a disaster—including the Lakeway Activity Center, Heritage Center and Swim Center.

• The Lakeway Municipal Court will continue to operate at the judge and mayor’s discretion.

• All residents are encouraged to self-quarantine, especially the older and at-risk segments of the population.

• Businesses are urged to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

• The ordinance provides for a maximum fine of $500 for anyone who violates these provisions.

Earlier:

After Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox issued a citywide Declaration of Disaster on Monday afternoon , council members approved prohibiting public gatherings of 10 or more in a meeting that night, enhancing the declaration’s restriction limiting gatherings to 50 people. The restriction doesn’t apply to necessary city business.

Council Member Doug Howell was the lone dissenting vote.

Although, by definition, restaurants are not included within the definition of "gathering," the council approved the segment of the earlier declaration that requires restaurants to reduce their seating by half.

Additionally, local parks will stay open, but the council voted to close the city’s swim center and the Lakeway Activity Center, opening the latter only to those programs approved by City Manager Julie Oakley, events which may include childcare programs for first responders and blood drives.

Pursuant to the ordinance, all committee and commission meetings are canceled except for the city’s Charter Review Committee, Zoning and Planning Commission and City Building Commission. With no proceedings scheduled for March, the council stated the municipal court can proceed as it is currently scheduled, with an eye toward reassessing the situation later.

The city advocated local businesses comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 and encouraged residents to self-quarantine, especially Lakeway’s elderly population and those individuals most at risk of contracting the virus.

"We’re in uncharted territory, " Cox said. "This is something that the city has not gone through before. You don’t declare a disaster lightheartedly."

She said the declaration ensures the city can obtain state and federal resources for necessary funding and to be reimbursed for any expenditures used to keep the population safe.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue Chief Robert Abbott addressed council on COVID-19 measures.

"Eventually, the majority of our community will have some impact from this (virus), either indirectly or directly," Abbott said.

City staff has been taking steps over the past two weeks to prepare for the spread of the virus, including stepping up sanitation measures and adding hand sanitizers to city facilities; deploying sanitizer and gloves to patrol officers; updating the city website page with new information; and posting signage throughout Lakeway to educate the public of steps they could take for their own health as well as others, Oakley said. If need be, staff is ready to do their jobs remotely, with their technology able to function off-premises, she said.

Oakley said she has been coordinating efforts with Abbott and other regional city managers in the area throughout the process.

"We want to be singing from the same page of music," she said, adding officials are considering extended leave policies for staff and discouraging nonessential travel.

The city has developed a five phase program of increasing aggressive measures to take if the impact of the virus expands, Oakley said.

"We have 925,000 hospital beds in this country," Mayor Pro Tem Laurie Higginbotham said. "And, by the most conservative projections, there will be two to three million people that need to be hospitalized because of this. Right now, we have a window of opportunity to try to minimize its (effect)."

Council member Sanjeev Kumar advocated the more limited gathering threshold, especially in light of Lakeway’s significant older population. Citing President Donald Trump’s recommendation—made the same day—that cities reduce congregations to 10 people, council members debated taking the more aggressive approach.

"The next two weeks are going to be very important for the whole country," Kumar said. "If we can reduce that community transmission, I think we can get out of this in a couple of months."

As of Monday, St. David’s Emergency Center in Bee Cave’s Hill Country Galleria is testing for COVID-19 by appointment only and with an appropriate medical order, Abbott said.