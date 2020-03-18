Ongoing

Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library - Lego Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays (through April 28); Zumba, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Teen Lounge - 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday (through April 29); Afterschool program - 3:30-6 p.m. Thursdays (school-age); Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; Code Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays; Veterans services - 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays; Baby Lapsit Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Fridays; Storytime, 10-11 a.m. Fridays; Dungeons and Dragons, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; Kids’ Program, 2 p.m. Saturdays; 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Durant Lions Club - noon Thursdays, Roma Italian Restaurant, 121 W. Main St., Durant; durantlionsclub.org/

Today

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also March 25, location changes monthly), Jimmy’s Egg, 2501 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 19

AARP tax assistance - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (free to all ages and income levels, through April 14), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Live music - 9 p.m., AJ Johnston, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

March 20

Live music - Johnny Cooper, 9 p.m., Gilley’s, 4216 US-69, Durant; choctawcasinos.com/durant/

March 21

Live music - 8-11 p.m., Josh Gracin, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

March 25

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (location changes monthly), Jimmy’s Egg, 2501 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 27

Raising a Reader benefit: Trivia Night - 6:30 p.m. ($150 for table of 8 players), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; 580-924-3486

March 28

Live music - Casey Daniels Band, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. ($10, ages 21 and older), Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

March 29

“Broadway Light 2020” - 3 p.m., Durant High School, 950 Gerlach Drive, Durant; durantisd.org/schools/dhs

April 1

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 8, 15, 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 3

Downtown Durant’s First Friday - 5-8 p.m., downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

April 4

Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through October)

Live music - 7 p.m. Jason Boland & The Straggler, Gilley’s, 4216 US-69, Durant; choctawcasinos.com/durant/

Live music - 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Pecos & the Rooftop ($10-12, ages 21 and older), Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

April 8

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 15, 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 9

Town of Calera council meeting - 3:30 p.m., Calera City Hall, 110 W. Main St., Calera; caleraok.org

Easter Cookie Class - 6-7 p.m., Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Throwback Thursday - 6 p.m. (first Thursday monthly), Wright’s Drive In, 319 S. 9th St., Durant; durantchamber.org

April 11

Live music - 7-11 p.m., Ultimate Country Tribute Fest, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

April 14

Durant City Council Meeting - 6 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly); City Hall, 300 W. Evergreen, Durant; durant.org

April 15

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 16

Live music - Buck Fuffalo, 9 p.m., Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

April 17

Texoma Garden Show -8 p.m., 901 South 9th, Durant; allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018914005310

April 22

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 8, 15, 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 25

Durant Main Street’s “Dancing with the Stars” - 6 p.m., Choctaw Event Center, 3702 W. University Blvd., Durant; durantmainstreet.org

April 29

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 30

Live music - 9 p.m., Trent Cowie Band, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

Submit items for the community calendar to lferguson@heralddemocrat.com