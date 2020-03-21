25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The World War II victory over Japan, traditionally called “V-J Day,” has been redubbed the “end of the Pacific War” by the Clinton administration for observances this summer: Critics suggest the government is kowtowing to Japan.

50 years ago:

A much-talked, controversial “rock festival” scheduled to be held at remote site east of Dickens on the Easter holidays weekend faced a district court injunction hearing and possible selection of a new site Saturday as time for the event neared.

75 years ago:

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Byron Nelson, bidding for his second straight open title and his sixth of the winter golf tour, moved in the lead today at the halfway mark of the $7,500 Greensboro tournament.

100 years ago:

Mr. Brown, District Court Reporter, was here the first of the week visiting with home folks. Mr. Brown returned to Lamesa where District Court is now in session.