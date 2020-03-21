OVER AFRICA — Hello, friends. I’ve been out of the country. I’m told some things have changed back home while I’ve been gone. Seems the Austin traffic problem’s been solved.

And please pardon that last, lame attempt at funny in this most unfunny of times.

But I will relay one more from an Austinite who inquired about my well-being during my trip abroad and wanted to update me on things back home.

"Glad to hear of your impending return," he told me. "Note that according to new local custom, we no longer shake hands or work from offices or eat in restaurants or play sports. You missed a couple of things."

Yes, I did. And we all miss all of those things and look forward to the return of those simple, taken-for-granted customs. In the meantime, we’re all struggling to adjust to the new abnormal. Do we have another choice? And what’s the all-clear that will signal a return to life as we long knew it?

It’s difficult and wrong to compare one disaster with another, but in many ways — mostly embedded in the reality that this current one affects every human being on our planet — this one can seem worse than 9/11.

For one thing, and it was a sadly uplifting one in 2001, 9/11 jolted Americans into an era of intramural good feelings and patriotism that brought us together in a way I’d never seen in my life. It ended, of course, and we were back to bickering among ourselves in relatively short order. But that meant we were back to being Americans and that the terrorists had not won.

Now, however, how are we to come together when we have been instructed to stay apart? It’s a challenge that cannot be overstated. It’s a challenge that only time will tell if we can overcome. Odds are decent that this too shall pass. But there’s also a chance the history and quality of life in this most fortunate of nations will be divided into the pre-coronavirus and post-coronavirus eras.

I told you recently about the front end of my experience in traveling in the time of coronavirus. This was a long-planned trip to South Africa and Zimbabwe. It began in early March amid the uncertainty of the expanding pandemic.

The short version is that the trip’s been great, though travel restrictions knocked off a planned visit to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and a two-day stopover in Germany en route home. Every few days, plans had to be replanned, a reality that was a very minor inconvenience compared with the hardships being endured by so many others.

(Never underestimate the value of a good travel agent, particularly during a global pandemic.)

The trip included several days at Mala Mala, a South African game reserve lodge. Please remember that I grew up in Brooklyn. I never expected to live in Texas, much less go on an African photo safari.

The two-a-day game drives seemed especially poignant and eye-opening against the backdrop of what was going on elsewhere. Coronavirus was just beginning to hit southern Africa and had no impact on our travel group while in that amazing region.

Friends and family back home inquired about our well-being and, with urgency that increased daily, told us of the increasing hardships they were encountering. Several suggested we stay out of the country as long as possible. We knew that wasn’t an option.

And we knew there was no place on Earth where one can hide from coronavirus’ direct or indirect impact, a reality that’s driving home the bottom-line reality that, regardless of all that divides us, everything’s connected.

Gareth Nuttall-Smith of Botswana reminded us of that on a daily basis. He’s the incredibly knowledgeable and friendly guide who, from the front seat of the open-topped Land Rover, showed us lions and leopards and elephants and other African creatures, all at incredibly close range. He showed us a knowledge of the land that can be learned only via a love of the land.

He also showed us how it’s all linked and how the whole thing can fall apart upon the removal of any of the animal or plant life we encountered, be it tiny termite or massive elephant.

By the time our trip reached its closing days, we had advanced to a Plan C in our exit strategy. The final adjustment (we thought) had us on a South African Airways flight from Johannesburg to Accra, Ghana, where we were to connect to a South African Airways flight to Washington, where we’d connect back to Austin.

We were checked in and several in our group had cleared security and checked their bags when it was announced that South African Airways was canceling all international flights.

This set off a scramble, not the least of which was the fact that the folks who’d been through security could not come back out and they were separated from their checked luggage.

It was about at this time when I saw that the U.S. State Department was warning Americans traveling abroad to get home soon "unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."

No one in our group was prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period, either physically or fiscally.

But the abrupt South African Airways cancellation made that look like a possibility. Our last chance seemed to be a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul with a connection to New York. I’m on Turkish Airways, Flight 39, the Johannesburg-Istanbul leg of the journey, as I type this.

As our final day at Mala Mala approached, we were given another painful reminder of how everything’s connected. We were to be the last guests for a while. The lodge was being closed down until May 1 at the earliest.

As we crossed the short wooden bridge that took us from the lodge to the vehicles that would take us to the Skukuza airport for our flight to Johannesburg, I asked fellow traveler Bruce Todd, a former Austin mayor who is a neighbor, if he had any handle on what it would be like in the hometown to which we’d be returning.

Todd has seen and lived a lot in his time. (So’s everyone who’s even been on the Austin City Council.) But, like all of us, he’d not seen or lived anything like this.

"It is absolutely the weirdest thing I think most of have ever experienced. I’m included," he told me. "It’s strange. We’ll see what happens in a few days."

Our trip to Africa was for us a trip into the unknown. Ditto for the long journey home that started on that wooden bridge.

"We are," Todd said, acknowledging the notion of a return to a hometown that had changed in our absence. "And it’s quite different back in Austin and Texas and in the nation."

"It’s amazing," he said of the world we’d seen on the game drives, "the tranquility that comes over you and stays with you the whole time you’re here."

I told him, "Now we’re going back to some level of chaos."

"Now we’re going back to a huge level of chaos," Todd said. "And we’re going to see if we can get to be there what we are here."

At our final Mala Mala dinner, Nuttall-Smith, our guide, a young man who had had all the answers to all our questions, had no answer for one lobbed his way. What are you going to do now?

"I’m not too sure," he said, speaking on a micro level for all the Mala Mala employees and on the macro level for all of humankind.

I refuse to end on that note of uncertainty and trepidation. So I’m going to leave you with these words from a man I know only as Victor, an upbeat, friendly South African who helped shepherd us through the Johannesburg airport as we prepared to head home.

Victor, I’m sure, has weathered more hardships than I’ll ever encounter.

"I hope to see you next time," he said with a smile, "when the storm is over."

