Sheriff’s deputies seized just under 24 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, THC and marijuana arrested two people after serving a search warrant Friday.

Maranda Rose, 25, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three charges of possession of a controlled substance, jail records state. Rose remained jailed Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000.

Taylor Snow, 27, was booked on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and is free on bonds totaling $31,500, jail records state.

According to a report by sheriff’s Sgt. Carlyle Gover:

Deputies and Brownwood police went to a Brownwood motel to serve a search and arrest warrant for Snow. Snow was not present, but Rose was in the room. Officers recovered narcotics, paraphernalia and an ecstasy tablet and arrested Rose, Gover’s report states.

Chief Deputy for Enforcement James Stroope located Snow’s vehicle at an Early motel, where Snow was arrested. Officers recovered additional narcotics and paraphernalia, Gover’s report states.

Rose and Snow had been living in different motels with no home address.

Snow was out on bond from a January narcotics arrest when he was arrested Friday, Gover’s report states.