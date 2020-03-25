On March 25, 2020, the Brownwood/ Brown County Health Department confirmed a third case of COVID-19 virus in Brown County.

The person is a male in his 50s who is currently in self quarantined. The individual had no reported international travel. The individual did not have contact with either previous Brown County patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19. He did travel outside the state recently before becoming ill. The epidemiologist at the Health Department is currently investigating the case and will release additional information as available.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

• 34 Tested

• 17 Negative

• 13 Pending (have not received results)

• 3 Positive Cases

At this time, no additional information is available regarding the patient. The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 confirmed case, and additional preventative measures. Additional information will be posted to www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as it becomes available.