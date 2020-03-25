The City of Brownwood will seek bids for an expansion to the 49-year-old Fire Station 2 on Indian Creek Drive.

City council members approved seeking bids after a presentation by Brownwood Fire Chief Erick Hicks.

The station was built in 1971 and has not had any significant upgrades since construction, council members were told. The station needs additional rest rooms, a workout room, laundry facilities for personal protective equipment and office space.

Hicks presented two options for expansion and recommended the option that would add a 1,056-square-foot structure connected to the station by a short hallway. Council members selected that option, which has an estimated cost of $120,000.

The option includes four private sleeping quarters, two additional combination rest room/locker rooms, laundry facilities and an office. The original sleeping quarters would then be made into workout facilities.

Funds for the addition will come from the 2016 Certificates of Obligation, which has $113,000 in undesignated projects.

In other business, council members:

• Authorized Mayor Stephen Haynes to appoint two members to the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board of Directors. Haynes appointed council member Ed McMillian to the board and will choose the second later.

• Approved lowering the speed limit to 30 mph on Milam Drive between FM 2376 and Indian Creek Drive.

• Ratified the Brownwood Municipal Development District’s earlier action to approve a $3,778 Building Incentive Program grant to Steven McCrane for property at 104 S. Broadway. McCrane is working on a small remodel project for a new tenant, Alpha Omega Hospice.

• Heard Finance Director Walter Middleton report that sales tax revenue will be impacted by the closure of restaurant dine-in facilities. Some of the lost revenue will be made up by increased water revenue, Middleton said.