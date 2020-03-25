Kendra Hanks

Parents: Maritza & Steve Hanks

Educational or Future Plans: In the future, I plan to attend Texas A&M University Corpus Christi to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Clubs and Officer Positions: NHS Treasurer, Varsity Tennis (4 years), Senior Class Secretary, Honors Band, Clarinet Section Leader, Mu Alpha Theta Member, Phi Theta Kappa Member.

Accomplishments/Honors: First Seed Varsity Tennis all 4 years of High School, obtaining the awards of Honorable Mention, Girls MVP, and All Academic Award. I will be obtaining an Associates Degree of Science from Coastal Bend College in May. I am also a Coyote Scholar (Top Ten). I have also received the Achieve Scholarship to attend TAMUCC.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? The best advice I have ever received was from my sister, she once told me to always have a positive attitude. Although it might seem simple, a positive attitude and smile can improve any situation.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? In 5 years, I hope to be working as a registered nurse. If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? If I had the opportunity to change the world, I would strive to make the world a safer place.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? If I could invite 3 people to dinner they would include, Coco Guaff, because she is only 15 years old and already making huge strides in the tennis world, Miley Cyrus, because regardless of the controversy she is fearlessly confident, and Ellen Pompeo, because through her fame she has continued to show her support for minorities and women's rights.

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Book: Diary of an Oxygen Thief

Favorite Movie: Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Favorite Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Destin, Florida

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.